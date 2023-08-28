Feedback Welcome On New Biosecurity Policy

St Helena’s Biosecurity Policy is being reviewed and revised to ensure that ‘Biosecurity St Helena’ is fit for purpose into the future.

Biosecurity protects St Helena from the risk of introducing potentially harmful new pests, weeds and diseases.

The first biosecurity policy was developed and adopted in 2014 in order to strengthen biosecurity in St Helena in anticipation of air access.

After five years of air access operations, and the changes in biosecurity risks associated with air access, the Biosecurity Policy is being revised to ensure it is fit for purpose, and that it provides a suitable basis for the effective delivery of the biosecurity programme.

The Biosecurity Policy is available to view and download from the Public Consultation page of the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/.

Opportunities to learn more and provide your comments on the draft Policy are available through the following consultation events:

Date Venue Time Tuesday, 29 August 2023 Half Tree Hollow Community Centre 7pm Thursday, 31 August 2023 The Museum, Jamestown 7pm Friday, 1 September 2023 Canister Meeting Room, Jamestown 10am – 1pm

For further information on the draft Policy and consultation events please contact Julie Balchin, Biosecurity Officer at Scotland Office, St Paul’s, on telephone 24724 or email: julie.balchin@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Comments on the draft Policy should reach Julie Balchin via the above address by no later than 4pm on Friday, 8September 2023.

#StHelena #PublicConsultation #Biosecurity

SHG

28 August 2023