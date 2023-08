The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that the Emergency Dental Clinic, which is normally open to the public between 8.30am and 9.30am every weekday, will be closed tomorrow, Thursday 31 August 2023.

Persons experiencing a dental emergency during this time are therefore asked to make an appointment by calling the Hospital Reception on tel: 22500.

Any inconvenience caused is very much regretted.

SHG

29 August 2023