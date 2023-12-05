Education Portfolio Office Closure

The Education Learning Centre, St Helena Community College, St Helena Research Institute and Career Access St Helena will close their offices from 10am on Wednesday 13 December 2023, for a function. Normal business will resume from 8.30am on Thursday 14 December 2023.

The Public Library in Jamestown will also be closed for the entire day on Wednesday 13 December 2023. Normal business will resume on Thursday 14 December 2023.

The Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio thanks the public for their understanding and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

SHG

5 December 2023