Economic Development Investment Programme – Public Information Meetings

The Programme Management Office will be holding a series of public information meetings during November 2023. These meetings are held quarterly and provide the opportunity to hear directly about the various pieces of Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) work underway, and to put any questions or queries you might have to the team responsible for delivering these.

The meetings in November will include discussions on the works to Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development, and the Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation project.

All meetings will commence at 7pm and will take place as follow:

Date Venue Monday, 27 November Museum of Saint Helena, Jamestown Tuesday, 28 November St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Wednesday, 29 November Harford Community Centre Thursday, 30 November Kingshurst Community Centre

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG

13 November 2023