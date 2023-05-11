It has been reported to the Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio (ENRP) that motor vehicles are been driven on Deadwood Plain pastureland by persons under the age of 18 years.

ENRP would like to remind the public that under St Helena law, any motor vehicle if used on a road must comply with the law and be road licensed and insured. The definition of a road in St Helena includes dirt tracks such as Flagstaff View Road through Deadwood Plain to Flagstaff. As well as the vehicle being licenced and insured, the rider must be at least 18 years of age and be in possession of a valid St Helena Drivers Licence for that class of vehicle.

ENRP would also like to remind the public that Deadwood Plain is a cattle pasture and one of the Island’s important Wirebird habitats. Therefore when driving motor vehicles on Deadwood Plain, please drive with care so as to avoid injury to livestock and Wirebirds.