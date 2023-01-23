Cyber Security Awareness Survey Ending Soon

The public are advised that the Cyber Security Awareness Campaign survey which was launched in December 2022 will be closing for responses on 31 January 2023. Therefore those who have not yet completed the survey are urged to do as soon as possible.

The results of this survey will be used to identify the public’s knowledge gaps around cyber security and will enable the Cyber Security Team to effectively adapt the content of their Cyber Security Awareness Campaign. This will mean that the training is focused on the areas where it is most needed.

Additionally, the results of the survey will be used as a baseline to compare and measure public awareness levels after the Cyber Security Awareness Campaign has been completed in its entirety, against the level of public knowledge before it began.

To access and complete the questionnaire electronically, the following link should be used: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Cyber_Security_Awareness_Survey. Alternatively, the QR Code below can be scanned with a smart phone to automatically direct you to the online form.

The QR code is currently also available to scan at:

The Post Office

The Pharmacy at the General Hospital

Reception at the General Hospital

Outpatients at the General Hospital

The Public Library

Customs building

Hard copies of this questionnaire can be completed and returned to either the Post and Customer Service Centre[AB1] , or directly to the Cyber Security Awareness and Training Officer, Gareth Drabble, at the Castle. Additional hard copies of the form can also be requested by contacting Gareth directly on telephone number 22816 or via email through gareth.drabble@sainthelena.gov.sh.

#CyberSecurity #IsolationConnected

SHG

23 January 2023