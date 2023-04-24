Councillor Brooks Appointed Minister For Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio

In accordance with section 37H (1) (b) of the Constitution, Councillor Gillian Brooks has been appointed the temporary Minister for the Safety, Security & Home Affairs (SS&HA) Portfolio with immediate effect until 5 June 2023, while the substantive Minister for Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio, Jeffrey Ellick, is off-Island.

The appointment of Minister Martin Henry as the temporary Minister for Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio has therefore been revoked with immediate effect, but he will continue his role as the Minister for the Health & Social Care Portfolio.

Chief Minister, Julie Thomas, said:

“On behalf of my Ministerial team, I wish to extend my congratulations to Councillor Brooks on her appointment as Minister for SS&HA. We are looking forward to working with her and will do all we can in supporting and assisting her in this role. I do hope that Councillor Brooks finds this appointment interesting and fulfilling as we work together in taking steps to achieve our Ministerial goals and objectives.”

24 April 2023