Controlled Rock Removal – Thursday 26 October

The Rock Guards will carry out a controlled rock removal on the hillside above Side Path Road on Thursday 26 October 2023.

As an additional safety measure, the Highways Authority has given approval for the road from Seales Corner to the Brow and the car park area adjacent to Carnarvon Court in Jamestown to be closed. This section of road will be closed to vehicular traffic and pedestrians between 9am and 12noon on Thursday 26 October 2023.

No evacuation will be required during this operation and residents and workers within the affected area will still be granted access, but are advised to approach the area with caution. Road closure signage and marshals will be in place to direct pedestrians during this time.

The Rock Guards thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

17 October 2023