Constituent Enquiries For Jamestown And Rupert’s Residents

2 May 2023
As noted in the press release issued on Monday 24 April 2023, Councillor Gillian Brooks has been appointed the temporary Minister for Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio (SS&HA) whilst the substantive holder, Minister Jeffrey Ellick, is off-Island for personal reasons.
With Ministerial responsibilities, during this time Minister Gillian Brooks will not also be able to fulfil her district representative duties for Jamestown and Rupert’s. In the interim, should constituents have any queries, they are asked please contact the Honourable Dr Corinda Essex by telephone on 22038 or by email through cs.essex@helanta.co.sh.
On her appointment Minister Gillian Brooks said:
“I am honoured and pleased to have accepted this important role. This will undoubtedly enable me to gain valuable experience of the work that is undertaken by Ministers (The Cabinet) and to have an insight into how business is conducted. I look forward to bringing my own skills and experience to delivering the important work of the Executive Council.”
“I would however like to assure the community that I will continue to work to the best of my ability to represent the interest of St Helena and its people. I trust that I will have your support in my endeavours to fulfil this important role, for which I thank you.”