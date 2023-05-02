Constituent Enquiries For Jamestown And Rupert’s Residents

As noted in the press release issued on Monday 24 April 2023, Councillor Gillian Brooks has been appointed the temporary Minister for Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio (SS&HA) whilst the substantive holder, Minister Jeffrey Ellick, is off-Island for personal reasons.

With Ministerial responsibilities, during this time Minister Gillian Brooks will not also be able to fulfil her district representative duties for Jamestown and Rupert’s. In the interim, should constituents have any queries, they are asked please contact the Honourable Dr Corinda Essex by telephone on 22038 or by email through cs.essex@helanta.co.sh.

On her appointment Minister Gillian Brooks said: