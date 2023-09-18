St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings

18 September 2023

The public are invited to note the following dates and times for Councillors’ constituency meetings.  

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your district representative and raise any issues you might have.

You are encouraged to attend the meeting in the district that you live.

Constituency meetings will start at 7.30pm as follows:

DateVenueChairperson
Tuesday, 26 SeptemberJamestown Community CentreCouncillor G Brooks
Wednesday, 27 SeptemberHarford Community CentreCouncillor Bargo
Thursday, 28 SeptemberKingshurst Community CentreCouncillor Midwinter
Wednesday, 4 OctoberSandy Bay Community Centre  Councillor Turner
Wednesday, 4 OctoberHalf Tree Hollow Community CentreCouncillor Coleman
Monday, 9 OctoberSt Mary’s Church, BriarsCouncillor Dr Essex
Tuesday, 10 OctoberBlue Hill Community CentreCouncillor Turner
Wednesday, 11 OctoberLevelwood Community CentreCouncillor Thrower

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

Legislative Council

