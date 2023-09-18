The public are invited to note the following dates and times for Councillors’ constituency meetings.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your district representative and raise any issues you might have.

You are encouraged to attend the meeting in the district that you live.

Constituency meetings will start at 7.30pm as follows:

Date Venue Chairperson Tuesday, 26 September Jamestown Community Centre Councillor G Brooks Wednesday, 27 September Harford Community Centre Councillor Bargo Thursday, 28 September Kingshurst Community Centre Councillor Midwinter Wednesday, 4 October Sandy Bay Community Centre Councillor Turner Wednesday, 4 October Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Councillor Coleman Monday, 9 October St Mary’s Church, Briars Councillor Dr Essex Tuesday, 10 October Blue Hill Community Centre Councillor Turner Wednesday, 11 October Levelwood Community Centre Councillor Thrower

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

Legislative Council

18 September 2023