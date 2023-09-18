18 September 2023
The public are invited to note the following dates and times for Councillors’ constituency meetings.
These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your district representative and raise any issues you might have.
You are encouraged to attend the meeting in the district that you live.
Constituency meetings will start at 7.30pm as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Chairperson
|Tuesday, 26 September
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Councillor G Brooks
|Wednesday, 27 September
|Harford Community Centre
|Councillor Bargo
|Thursday, 28 September
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Councillor Midwinter
|Wednesday, 4 October
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Councillor Turner
|Wednesday, 4 October
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Councillor Coleman
|Monday, 9 October
|St Mary’s Church, Briars
|Councillor Dr Essex
|Tuesday, 10 October
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Councillor Turner
|Wednesday, 11 October
|Levelwood Community Centre
|Councillor Thrower
Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.
Legislative Council
18 September 2023