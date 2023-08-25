Concerns have been expressed to SHG about children playing near Coleman’s Fort in Sapper Way.

This is one of many outdoor areas around St Helena which pose a risk of injury to anyone falling from such cliffs or buildings.

As it is not practical or feasible to limit access to every area like this on St Helena, the Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio ask parents to be aware of where their children are playing, to ensure they are playing safely and that the children are informed of the risks.

SHG

24 August 2023