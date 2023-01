The Immigration Section of the Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio would like to advise the public that, following notification from the Home Office in the UK, the following British passport fee increases will take effect from 2 February 2023.

Adult 34 page Standard Passport:

Current fee of £95.50 will be increased to £104.50.

Child 34 page Standard Passport:

Current fee of £65.50 will be increased to £71.50 (where the applicant is under 16 years old).

SHG

17 January 2023

