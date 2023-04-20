British Overseas Territories Citizen passport rights in the UK

The Immigration section of the Safety Security and Home Affairs Portfolio would like to remind British Overseas Territories Citizen (BOTC) (St Helenian) Passport holders of the following information when travelling to the UK:

BOTC (St Helenian) Passport holders are allowed to enter and remain in the UK for up to a period of six months; and

BOTC (St Helenian) passport holders do not automatically have the right of abode, right to work, or right to access the NHS Health Service in the UK.

For those St Helenians who are eligible for dual nationality, you may hold a BOTC (St Helenian) and a British Citizen (BC) passport.

A BC passport allows you the same rights as those who hold British Citizenship. For example, the right of abode, and the right to live and work in the UK.

For those persons who only hold a BOTC (St Helenian) passport and who are planning to visit the UK and remain there for longer than six months, it is your responsibility to ensure that you are aware of the rights available to you before you travel.

SHG

20 April 2023