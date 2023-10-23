Arrival of the MT Sarah

The fuel tanker MT Sarah is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Saturday 28 October 2023, at 3.30am and will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty at 6am. Bunkering operations will commence as soon as the vessel is cleared.

The whole of lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Saturday 28 October 2023, until the bunkering of fuel is completed. These areas will be strictly prohibited and access will be limited only to those persons who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

23 October 2023