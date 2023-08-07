Arrival of the MT Sarah

The MT Sarah is scheduled to arrive at St Helena tomorrow, Tuesday 8 August 2023, at 6am and will dock alongside Ruperts Jetty.

The public is therefore advised that the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Tuesday, 8August, until the bunkering of fuel is completed. These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements for authorisation from Port Control.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

7 August 2023