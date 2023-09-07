Arrival of the Maria Da Paz

The Maria Da Paz is scheduled to arrive at St Helena at 6pm on Saturday, 9 September 2023. The Maria Da Paz will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty at 6.30am on Sunday, 10 September 2023, and will commence cargo operations.

The public is therefore advised that the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from 6am on Sunday, 10 September 2023, and until cargo operations have been completed. These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements and given authorisation by Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

7 September 2023