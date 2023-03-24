Arrival of the Maria Da Pas

The cargo ship, the Maria Da Pas, is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Monday, 27 March 2023. This will be the first calling of the vessel at St Helena following the award of a 12 month contract to Meihuizen to provide cargo services to the Island.

The vessel will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty on Tuesday, 28 March, and cargo operations will start on this day, and should be completed by Friday, 31 March 2023.

The public is therefore advised that the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Tuesday, 28 March, until Friday, 31 March 2023. Access to these areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

24 March 2023