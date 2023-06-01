Arrival Of The Maria Da Pas

The Maria Da Pas is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Sunday 4 June 2023 from Ascension Island and will dock alongside Ruperts Jetty on Monday 5 June 2023, and commence cargo operations.

The public is therefore advised that the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from 6 am on Monday 5 June until Cargo Operations are completed and the vessel has departed. These areas will be strictly prohibited and are limited only to those who have been granted authorisation by Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

HM Customs would like also to advise the public that the issuing cargo from Ascension Island will take place on the wharf from Monday 5 June to Wednesday 7 June 2023.

During this time, the Wharf will be closed to all other cargo operations which include merchants, Richard James International Ltd, MS Atlantic Ltd, Zedcore etc.

Normal cargo operations will resume on Thursday 08 June 2023.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.