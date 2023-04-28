St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Additional Automatic External Defibrillators installed around the Island

28 April 2023

The Emergency Planning Department would like to advise the public that two additional Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) have been installed at the following locations following approval of the necessary planning permission.

  • Outside of the Royal St Helena Police Post in Longwood
  • Outside of the Customs Building in Jamestown (Near the entrance to the Immigration Office)

What is an AED and when and how are they used

Defibrillators are devices that send a safe electric shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat when someone is not conscious and not breathing (i.e. they are in cardiac arrest).

A defibrillator may also be referred to as a DEFIB, an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) or a PAD (Public Access Defibrillator). Statistics show that if a defibrillator is used on a patient within the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, they have a 60-70% chance of making a full recovery. 

The type of AEDs placed around the Island are designed so that they can be used by anyone, without specialist training. Once turned on they will instruct the user through voice commands on exactly how to use the device safely, for both the patient and the operator.

If you require access to an AED, the code to the cabinet can be requested from the Emergency Control Centre when dialling 999.

A reminder of all locations

AEDs have now been placed in the following locations:

DistrictLocation
Half Tree HollowHalf Tree Hollow Clinic (Outside of the main entrance)
St Paul’sThe Pavilion Area (In the Green Shed) at Francis Plain
LevelwoodSilver Hill Shop (Outside)
Blue HillBlue Hill Community Centre (Outside)
Sandy BayBamboo Hedge Shop (Outside)
Rupert’sSea Rescue Building (Outside the main entrance)
LongwoodRoyal St Helena Police Post (Outside)
JamestownCustoms Building (Near the entrance to the Immigration office)

There are also other AEDs located in Jamestown at the Royal Saint Helena Police HQ reception and at HM Prison.

#StHelena #Defibrillator #AED

SHG

28 April 2023

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh