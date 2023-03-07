Every year the UK celebrates National Careers Week (NCW), with this year it being celebrated from Monday 6March through to Saturday 11 March. In recognition of this, for the second year running Career Access St Helena is locally recognising and supporting the event.

NCW is a one-week celebration of careers guidance and free resources in education across the UK. Itaims to provide a focus for careers guidance activity at an important stage in the academic calendar so as to help support young people develop awareness and excitement about their future pathways. More information on NCW can be found online via www.nationalcareersweek.com.

Here on St Helena, Career Access recognises not only the importance of careers guidance to young people but for all persons seeking employment or a change in career, and works to facilitate this for all those who require it.

Window Display

To mark this occasion the general public can view a selection of displays from some organisations that participated in this year’s Careers Fair held on Wednesday 15 February. These can be viewed from the front main window display at the Career Access centre, New Porteous House, Jamestown.

Virtual Careers Fairwww.nationalcareersweek.com will be hosting an online virtual fair in which anyone can engage. You can find out more online through www.ncw2023.co.uk

SHG

7 March 2023