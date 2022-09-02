Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

Statistical updates for Arrivals and Departures and have been released on September 1, 2022 as follows:

Arrivals and Departures, up to July 2022.

Additional statistical series and indicators are available at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/, as well as published statistical reports, including Statistical Bulletins.

We welcome comments and suggestions on any of the statistics published by the Statistics Office. Please email: statistics@sainthelena.gov.sh, call tel: 22138, or visit the office in person on the top floor of the Post Office Building, Jamestown.