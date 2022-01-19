St Helena Utilities Regulatory Authority – 8th Annual Report On Quality Of Services Provided By Connect Saint Helena Ltd (2020/21)

The St Helena Utilities Regulatory Authority has today issued its 8th annual report on quality of services provided by Connect Saint Helena Ltd – 2020/21.

This report can be found on the Public Information, Reports and Policies page of the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

Direct Links:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/URA-Report-20-21.pdf

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/URA-Report-20-21-Appendices.pdf

