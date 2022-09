Parents/guardians of school aged children are advised that all schools will remain closed to all children tomorrow, Wednesday 21 September 2022.

Primary schools will open on Thursday, 22September, and Friday, 23 September 2022, for children from Reception through to Year 6 only.

Prince Andrew School will remain closed for the remainder of this week.

It is anticipated that all schools will reopen as normal on Monday, 26 September 2022.

SHG

20 September 2022