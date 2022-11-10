Road closure – Ruby turning to Bagley’s Point

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from Ruby Turning to Bagley’s Point, Sandy Bay, to be closed between 9am and 3pm on Thursday, 17 November 2022. This closure is to enable the Roads Section to remove a thorn root from the road.

During this closure, only emergency services will be granted access. Residents within the affected area will also be granted access, but are advised that delays can be expected. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

10 November 2022