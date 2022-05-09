Open Session of Governor in Council Meeting – Tuesday, 10 May 2022

An open session meeting of Governor in Council will take place on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, in the Council Chamber starting at 9.30am to discuss the proposed construction of a Workshop, Office, Carpentry Shop and Storeroom in Upper Rupert’s Valley.

Documentation for this meeting is available on the St Helena Government website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the documents should contact Secretary to Executive Council, Natasha Bargo, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: natasha.bargo@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Governor in Council comprises Acting Governor, Greg Gibson, Chief Minister Julie Thomas and Ministers Christine Scipio, Martin Henry, Mark Brooks and Jeffrey Ellick. The Attorney General is a non-voting member of Governor in Council.

6 May 2022