Lower Jamestown parking bays and road closure



Approval has been given by the Highways Authority for a road closure from Church Lane to the Judicial Services Offices in lower Jamestown on Saturday, 13 August 2022, from 3.30pm – 5.30pm.



Permission has also been given for the parking bays in front of the Public Library and the Judicial Services Offices to be closed on Saturday, 13 August 2022. Members of the public are kindly asked to ensure their vehicles are moved from these car parks by no later than 1pm on Saturday, 13 August.



The road closure and parking space closure is to allow contingents and members of the public to participate in the Inauguration Ceremony of Governor Designate, Mr Nigel Phillips CBE, which is due to start at 4pm on Saturday, 13 August.



The public is thanked for their support and cooperation.

SHG

10 August 2022