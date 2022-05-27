Limited Emergency Dental Clinic Services – 31 May – 10 June 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that the Dental clinic, will only be able to offer limited services during emergency Dental clinics. This will commence from Tuesday, 31 May to Friday, 10 June and is due to there being no dentists on-island during this period.

Any persons who visit the dental emergency clinic will be triaged by the Dental Therapist on a ‘first come first seen basis’. Normal Dental emergency services will resume on Tuesday, 14 June 2022.

The Dental clinic staff would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their cooperation and understanding.

SHG

27 May 2022