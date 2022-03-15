Hospital equipment to be returned

The Health Services Directorate is appealing to any persons who may be in possession of medical equipment that is no longer in use such as crutches, zimmer frames, shower chairs, or any other equipment that was issued by the Health Services Directorate.

The Health Services Directorate would appreciate if these items could be returned to the General Hospital or the Physiotherapy Department at the Community Care Complex, Ladder Hill.

Anyone requiring further information can contact Chief Nursing Officer, Sophia Abrahams, on tel: 22500.

SHG

