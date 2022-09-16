HM Customs Opening Times

16 September 2022
The following is a Public Announcement from HM Customs:
HM Customs would like to advise the public it has become necessary to
reduce services and extend opening times on the following days to release
Ascension cargo only.
|DATES
|TIMES
|20 September
|09:00 – 11:00 Queries & Prepayments
11:00 – 17:30 Ascension Cargo only
|21 September
|09:00 – 11:00 Queries & Prepayments
11:00 – 17:30 Ascension Cargo only
|22 September
|09:00 – 11:00 Queries & Prepayments
11:00 – 17:30 Ascension Cargo only
|23 September
|Normal hours will resume
The public is advised that when attending the wharf to collect cargo, delays are to be expected and social distancing will be encouraged. Any inconvenience caused is regretted and HM Customs thanks the public for their support and cooperation.
16 September 2022