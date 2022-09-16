HM Customs Opening Times

The following is a Public Announcement from HM Customs:

HM Customs would like to advise the public it has become necessary to

reduce services and extend opening times on the following days to release

Ascension cargo only.

DATES TIMES 20 September 09:00 – 11:00 Queries & Prepayments

11:00 – 17:30 Ascension Cargo only 21 September 09:00 – 11:00 Queries & Prepayments

11:00 – 17:30 Ascension Cargo only 22 September 09:00 – 11:00 Queries & Prepayments

11:00 – 17:30 Ascension Cargo only 23 September Normal hours will resume



The public is advised that when attending the wharf to collect cargo, delays are to be expected and social distancing will be encouraged. Any inconvenience caused is regretted and HM Customs thanks the public for their support and cooperation.



SHG

16 September 2022