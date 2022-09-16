St Helena Government

St Helena Government

HM Customs Opening Times

16 September 2022

The following is a Public Announcement from HM Customs:
HM Customs would like to advise the public it has become necessary to
reduce services and extend opening times on the following days to release
Ascension cargo only.

DATES TIMES
20 September09:00 – 11:00 Queries & Prepayments
11:00 – 17:30 Ascension Cargo only
21 September09:00 – 11:00 Queries & Prepayments
11:00 – 17:30 Ascension Cargo only
22 September09:00 – 11:00 Queries & Prepayments
11:00 – 17:30 Ascension Cargo only
23 SeptemberNormal hours will resume


The public is advised that when attending the wharf to collect cargo, delays are to be expected and social distancing will be encouraged. Any inconvenience caused is regretted and HM Customs thanks the public for their support and cooperation.

16 September 2022

