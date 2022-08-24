Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Thursday, 25 August 2022

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place tomorrow, Thursday 25 August 2022, at 10am at the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the seventh meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMs Radio 1. This meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

A full Order Paper for the meeting has been published on the SHG website at:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

SHG

24 August 2022