Flu Vaccination Clinics

30 September 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that there will be Flu Vaccination clinics, held on Tuesday, 4, and Wednesday, 12, October 2022 at various locations. 

The clinics are for any persons aged 18 + years who would like to receive a Flu Vaccination. 

Please see table below for times and venues of clinics available. 

Week commencing Tuesday, 4, October 2022
DateVenueTime
Tuesday,                           
4 October		Jamestown Community Centre   Kingshurst, Community Centre 10am  – 12noon     1pm – 3pm
Tuesday,
12 October                  		Harford, Community Centre   Levelwood, Community Centre10am  – 12noon   1pm – 3pm

The clinics will operate on a walk in basis therefore there is no need to call for an appointment prior to the day of the clinic.  

SHG

