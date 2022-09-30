The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that there will be Flu Vaccination clinics, held on Tuesday, 4, and Wednesday, 12, October 2022 at various locations.

The clinics are for any persons aged 18 + years who would like to receive a Flu Vaccination.

Please see table below for times and venues of clinics available.

Week commencing Tuesday, 4, October 2022 Date Venue Time Tuesday,

4 October Jamestown Community Centre Kingshurst, Community Centre 10am – 12noon 1pm – 3pm Tuesday,

12 October Harford, Community Centre Levelwood, Community Centre 10am – 12noon 1pm – 3pm

The clinics will operate on a walk in basis therefore there is no need to call for an appointment prior to the day of the clinic.

SHG

30 September 2022