COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics- Reminder

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Clinics will be held at the Flu Pod, General Hospital, Jamestown, between 9am and 1pm on Monday, 21, and Tuesday, 22 February 2022.

These clinics will operate on a walk-in basis therefore you are not required to book an appointment.

If you are attending a clinic for a Booster or second dose vaccination, you are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card, please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic. Grace can be contacted on tel. 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh

Any persons who have not yet received any COVID-19 vaccinations but would now like to do so, have an opportunity to visit the clinics and receive your first dose, after which you will be advised on your second dose appointment.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

17 February 2022