COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Wednesday, 29 June 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Flu Pod, General Hospital, Jamestown, between 9am and 11am on Wednesday, 29 June 2022.

The clinic is for any eligible persons who would like to receive their first dose and those who are due to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All persons are asked to please register your name and number with the Hospital Receptionist via tel: 22500 by 3pm on Tuesday, 28 June 2022.

If you are attending the clinic for a second dose vaccination, you are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card, please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic. Grace can be contacted on tel: 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

27 June 2022