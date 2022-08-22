COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Thursday, 25 August 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that there will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, 25 August 2022, in the Flu Pod at the back of the General Hospital, Jamestown, between 9am and 11am.

The clinic is open to persons aged 16+ years who have not received their first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Persons should have received their second primary dose prior to and including Wednesday, 25 May 2022, in order to receive the first booster dose at the clinic.

Persons attending this vaccination clinic are not required to be tested for COVID-19, however all persons are asked to please wear a face mask and practise social distancing when attending the vaccination clinic.

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card, you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card, please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic. Grace can be contacted on tel: 25949 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

22 August 2022