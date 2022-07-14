Collection of Airfreight

The public is advised that with effect from Saturday, 16 July 2022, airfreight arriving on Airlink flights will be issued from the Airport each Saturday.

Customers receiving cargo are advised to obtain their Waybill from the Airlink Office at the Airport before collecting their air freight. Waybills can be collected in person or sent via email. Please call the Airlink Office on tel: 25350 on flight days to arrange.

Cargo collection times may vary depending on operations, however it is anticipated that cargo release times will be approximately between 2pm and 3.30pm. If cargo is not collected during the allocated time then other arrangements will need to be made with HM Customs.

SHG

14 July 2022