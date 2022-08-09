The General Practitioner Service (Outpatient) During the COVID-19 period

The St Helena Health Services Directorate would like to reduce the number of face to face appointments at the General Practitioner (GP) service, or outpatients as referred to on-Island, during the period in which community spread of COVID-19 is expected.

The Health Services Directorate is arranging for GP’s to telephone patients before their clinic appointment to check if their appointment can be dealt with via telephone (e.g. such as if a patients test results are normal and there is no further action required, this can be relayed via the telephone).

Patients may therefore receive a telephone call from one of the GP’s prior to their clinic appointment, where they will discuss whether a face to face consultation is required.

The Health Services Directorate therefore requests when booking appointments, to ensure that you provide your preferred contact information i.e. phone number, email or address to be able to receive test results.

We would like to thank you in advance for your help in trying to improve our service delivery.

SHG

9 August 2022