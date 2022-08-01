Overseas Employment, Medical Assessments

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform any persons who may require medical assessments for overseas employment of the following:

Persons must check for all of the requirements listed within the form for an employment medical assessment as these can often require blood screening tests

It is the persons responsibility to ensure they have booked all of the necessary screening/tests required for the medical assessment

If blood screens are required, persons must ensure that these have been carried out prior to the general assessment required with a doctor or nurse

Blood screening tests can be booked directly with the Laboratory. Persons are asked to please arrange this at least a week before the assessment. The Laboratory can be contacted on tel: 22500

Appointments for medical assessment with the Community Nursing team can be made through the Appointments Clerk on tel: 22321

The Community Nursing team will require proof of payment before assessments can be signed and finalised. Persons are therefore asked to make payment to the Appointments Clerk or the Pharmacy prior to the medical assessment and to keep their receipt of payments.

If you have any further queries, please contact the Community Nursing team at the Half Tree Hollow Clinic on tel: 23563

SHG

1 August 2022