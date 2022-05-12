Nurses Day, is observed annually on 12 May and was established by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) in 1974. It commemorates the birth of Florence Nightingale, the foundational philosopher of modern nursing. The event also serves to highlight the important role nurses fulfill in health care.

The theme of International Nurses Day 2022 is “Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health”. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic there were shortages of nursing staff internationally, this has continued throughout. In 2022 Nursing Associations around the world are raising awareness and recognition of the importance of nurses and their professions.

Below is the St Helena Nurses’ pledge:

I pledge, in the presence of all those assembled:

To practice my profession with conscience and dignity

To provide the highest standard of nursing care to all people without prejudice,

To act always in a manner that reflects human dignity and respect

To apply my knowledge and skills appropriately

To hold in confidence, matters committed to me in the practice of my profession

To maintain and elevate the standards of my profession

All these things I pledge, freely, willingly and upon my honour as a nurse.

SHG

12 May 2021