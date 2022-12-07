Health Services, food and water laboratory retains ISO/IEC accreditation

The United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) recently carried out the reassessment for the Food and Water Laboratory within the Pathology Department of the Health Services Directorate. The Laboratory is *ISO/IEC17025 accredited and these assessments take place annually. The accreditation is for test methods that the lab uses for testing water and fish to ensure their safety for public consumption.

Accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025 plays an important role in supporting the provision of accurate and reliable results from laboratory testing, calibration, sampling and measurement services across many sectors.

The technical competence of a laboratory depends on a number of factors including:

The qualifications, training and experience of the staff

The right equipment, and it being properly calibrated and maintained

Adequate quality assurance procedures

Proper sampling practises

Appropriate testing procedures

Valid test methods

Traceability of measurements to international standards

Accurate recording and reporting procedures

Suitable testing facilities

Following reassessment, UKSA confirmed that the Food and Water Laboratory has met all UKAS requirements and it has maintained its accreditation status for a further year.

Derek Burke, Director of the Health Services Directorate said:

“Well Done! This accreditation is a tribute to the hard work and diligence of the laboratory staff. We often forget the “back stage” workers who underpin the important health functions on the Island. Their continued hard work ensures that we can all have confidence in the quality of our locally sourced food and water.”

Notes to Editor: The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an international standard development organisation composed of representatives from the national standards organisations of member countries.

The International Electro-technical Commission (IEC) is an international standards organisation that prepares and publishes international standards for all electrical, electronic and related technologies.

SHG

7 December 2022