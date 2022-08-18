COVID-19 Statistics for St Helena

The following is an update from the St Helena Health Services Directorate regarding the number of positive cases of COVID-19 that has been identified within the community during the past week.

Testing for COVID-19 commenced at the community testing clinics on Monday, 15 August 2022.

Positive cases resulting from testing at these locations were as follows:

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 – one positive case

Thursday, 18 August 2022 – three positive cases

A total of four positive cases as of Thursday, 18 August 2022.

The public is advised to call the COVID Helpline via tel: 25888 if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Testing will not be conducted based on *contact tracing only.

*Contact Tracing – In public health, contact tracing is the process of identifying persons who may have come into contact with an infected person.

SHG

18 August 2022