COVID-19 Statistics for St Helena, Friday, 14 – Thursday, 20 October 2022

The St Helena Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that 12 positive cases of COVID-19 were identified/reported within the community during the period Friday 14 to Thursday 20 October 2022.

A total of 1794 positive cases have been identified since the lifting of quarantine on Monday 8 August 2022.

If you have recently self-tested and were or are currently positive with COVID-19, you are asked to please call the COVID Helpline via telephone number 25888, to report your result, if you haven’t already done so. This is so that the population’s COVID-19 statistics as well as your health record, can be updated. You will therefore be asked for your name, date of birth, and the date you tested positive.

Whilst members of the public are asked to continue reporting positive test results to ensure that authorities have the most accurate picture possible, statistics show that the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to fall from the peak observed in mid-September.

As such, it is considered that the island has moved through the transition phase following the removal of quarantine and has now entered, and will remain in, the phase of “Living with COVID”. The public are nonetheless advised to continue to practise good hand and respiratory hygiene, with further information to be provided shortly about what this means for the island, and any actions that individuals may want to continue to observe.

SHG

21 October 2022