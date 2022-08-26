COVID-19 Statistics for St Helena

The St Helena Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that 6 (six) positive cases of COVID-19 were identified within the community during the period Saturday, 20, to Thursday, 25, August 2022.

A total of eleven (11) positive cases have been identified since the lifting of quarantine on Monday, 8, August 2022.

The public is advised to continue to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene and to call the COVID Helpline via tel: 25888 if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

SHG

26 August 2022