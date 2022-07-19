St Helena Government would like to inform members of the public that there is a simplified COVID-19 Guidance Booklet available for public information purposes. The hard copy of the booklet is available at the Public Library in Jamestown and a digital version can be accessed on the Coronavirus page of the SHG website via:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/coronavirus-covid-19/evidence-statistics/.

The COVID-19 Guidance Booklet is an evolving document which will be adapted to reflect the advice and guidance as changes occur.

SHG

19 July 2022