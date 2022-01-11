COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Clinics – January 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to remind the public that vaccination clinics to receive the COVID-19 Booster vaccination has begun.

There is no need to book an appointment, walk-in clinics have been arranged for the weeks commencing Monday, 10, 17 and 24 January 2022. Persons do not need to attend a clinic specific to the area in which they live, but instead are welcome to attend a clinic at any of the following venues:

Date Venue Time Monday, 17 January The Community Care Complex, Ladder Hill 9 am – 5pm Tuesday, 11 & 18 January Kingshurst Community Centre 9am – 5pm Wednesday, 12 & 19 January Jamestown Community Centre 9am – 5pm Thursday, 13 & 20 January The Community Care Complex, Ladder Hill 9am – 5pm Friday, 14 & 21 January Harford Community Centre 9am – 5pm Saturday, 15 & 22 January The Flu Pod, General Hospital Jamestown 9am – 1pm

Following the first two weeks of clinics a review will be carried out to assess where clinics will need to be held for the third week of the vaccination campaign.

As with previous doses, Community Nurses will administer the vaccination to housebound patients at their home.

If you are attending the clinic for a Booster or second dose vaccination, you are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes.

Any persons who have not yet received any vaccination but would now like to do so, have an opportunity to visit the clinic and receive your first dose, after which you will be advised on your second dose appointment.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

11 January 2022