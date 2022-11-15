Additional public session for public consultation on proposed new immigration policy

On Monday, 7 November 2022, a public consultation began on a proposed new Immigration Policy. Hard copies of the proposal are available from the Post Office, the Public Library and online via the SHG website here: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/.

To ensure members of the public are able to fully engage in the consultation process, an additional public consultation session will take place in Levelwood on Thursday, 24 November.

The dates for the remaining public consultation sessions are therefore:

Venue Date Time Kingshurst Community Centre Wednesday,16 November 7pm – 8pm Sandy Bay Community Centre Monday, 21 November 7pm –8pm Harford Community Centre Wednesday, 23 November 7pm – 8pm Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood Thursday, 24 November 7pm – 8pm St Mary’s Church, The Briars Monday, 28 November 7pm – 8pm St Michael’s Church, Ruperts Wednesday, 30 November 7pm – 8pm

A Minister, as well as government officials, will be present to answer any questions.

Views and responses can also be submitted by email through Head of Immigration, Emerald Newman-Yon, via email: emerald.newman-yon@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Once the public consultation has been concluded, all views will be scrutinised and discussed with elected officials before amendments are made where appropriate.

A note on the discussions during the public consultation, including the number of attendees will be published accordingly.

SHG

15 November 2022