Median Annual Wage From Employment Measured at £8,880 in 2020/21

The Statistics Office has today released new estimates of average incomes from full-time employment for the 2020/21 financial year. The estimated median annual before-tax wage rose to £8,880, an increase of 1.5% compared to the previous year when price inflation is taken into account. This is a small increase year-on-year, but average wage levels are still lower than they were in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

Chart 1. Median annual gross wages from full-time employment, 2012/13 to 2020/21, in constant 2020/12 prices (i.e. adjusted for price inflation)

The median is the usual measure of average incomes or wages, because it is less sensitive to small numbers of relatively high wage earners in a population than the mean, which is the more common method used in other statistics. A median wage level of £8,880 means that, for 2020/21, half of gross wages from locally-recruited employment were less than £8,880, and half were higher.

The estimates are derived from records maintained by the Income Tax Office using methodology consistent with previous releases. Only incomes from employment above an analysis cut-off (set around the level of a single-person Income Related Benefit) are included; any income from self-employment and investment is excluded. Incomes of persons employed by St Helena Government following international recruitment (known as Technical Cooperation Officers) are not considered typical and so are also excluded from the statistics on incomes.

More detailed statistics on incomes, including the differences between lower and higher paid employees, and between men and women, are available in the latest Statistical Bulletin, found on the St Helena Government website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Stats-Bulletin-2022-02-Wages.pdf Detailed data can be accessed in Excel format from the ‘Incomes’ file at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/

SHG

2 March 2022