World Blood Donor Day 2022

World Blood Donor Day is commemorated annually on 14 June and is a day used to recognise the invaluable asset of having affordable, timely supplies of clean, safe blood for universal health. The slogan of ‘Donating Blood is an act of solidarity’ highlights the vital contribution that blood donors make to keep the world pulsating, that is by saving lives and improving other’s health. It also reinforces the global call for more people to donate blood regularly and to contribute to better global health.

The specific objectives of this year’s campaign are to:

Thank our voluntary blood donors here on-Island and around the world

Widen public awareness of the need for regular, unpaid blood donation

Promote the community values of blood donation

Enhancing community solidarity and social cohesion

Encourage youth to embrace the humanitarian call to donate blood, and inspire others to do the same

Celebrate the potential of youth as partners in promoting health.

Donated blood and blood products are essential resources for health services to use in the effective management of:

Women suffering from bleeding associated with pregnancy and childbirth

Children suffering from severe anaemia due to malaria and malnutrition

Patients with blood and bone marrow disorders

Supporting patients on chemotherapy treatment

Inherited disorders of haemoglobin and immune deficiency conditions

Victims of trauma, emergencies, disasters and accidents, as well as patients undergoing medical and surgical procedures.

The need for blood is universal, but access to blood for all those who need it is not. Therefore increasing recognition that giving blood is a life-saving act of solidarity and that services providing safe blood and blood products are an essential element of every health care system is an ongoing effort internationally.

If you would like to become a blood donor, or want to learn more about blood donation, then you can contact the Pathology Department of the Health Services Directorate on tel: 22500.

SHG

9 June 2022