Waste Management Services Continue To Produce Locally Made Compost

Waste Management Services (WMS) continue to produce and sell compost, made locally at Horse Point Landfill Site (HPLS) by blending fish waste, piggery effluent and chipped forestry waste.

To date 563 bags of compost have been purchased by the public (£5 for an 80 litre bag – restricted to four bags per customer in order to maximise its availability) with a further 18 bags donated free of charge to support conservation projects, benefitting Prince Andrew School, Harford Primary School and SHAPE.

Customers interested in purchasing compost should first reserve their compost with the Landfill Manager, Patrick Crowie, on tel: 23655 or via email: landfill.manager@helanta.co.sh. Subject to compost availability, customers should then make payment at the Post & Customer Services Centre, Jamestown, and produce their receipt to the Landfill Manager at HPLS in order to collect their compost.

The compost is pre-bagged. Returning customers are requested to recycle their bags and bring them back for refilling when more compost is required.

22 February 2022