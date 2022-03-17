Visit of Research Vessel Thalassa

A French research vessel Thalassa is currently anchored in James Bay after conducting research around the Island – measuring meteorological and oceanographic parameters, ocean currents, temperature profiles, and sampling surface water.

The vessel is coming directly from La Palmas and has been at sea for 17 days. As per St Helena’s mandatory COVID-19 quarantine and testing arrangements, all personnel on-board the vessel were tested on arrival. Crew have returned negative test results and are now exploring the Island.

The vessel is scheduled to depart St Helena tomorrow, Friday 18 March 2022.

