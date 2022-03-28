Use Of Wheelie Bin Guidance

Customers can sometimes put items in their bins for the convenience of disposal rather than considering the environment. Where possible, customers should minimise landfill through more efficient waste management and consideration for the environment, such as recycling, reusing and composting.

Occasionally, a wheelie bin may be found to contain unacceptable or hazardous waste that is not able to be safely emptied into the Refuse Collection Vehicle (RCV). On these occasions, customers will find a label placed onto their bins, this label also includes a basic cleaning routine for bins which are found to be smelly or infested with maggots etc.

Communal bins are located around the Island for residents who do not have their own wheelie bin e.g. Old Boys School in Jamestown, or, for residents living in areas where the RCV cannot safely access. These bins are size appropriate for those residents they serve and are not for the general public (who have their own wheelie bin) to dispose of their waste.

SHG

28 March 2022